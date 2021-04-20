UrduPoint.com
Baghdad, Tripoli Coordinating Efforts To Resume Work Of Iraqi Embassy In Libya - Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 01:10 AM

Baghdad, Tripoli Coordinating Efforts to Resume Work of Iraqi Embassy in Libya - Ministry

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) Baghdad and Tripoli are coordinating efforts to reopen the Iraqi embassy in Libya, Iraqi Foreign Ministry's spokesman Ahmed Al-Sahaf told Sputnik on Monday.

"We are coordinating efforts ... to activate working channels between the two sides in accordance with the security situation," Al-Sahaf said, commenting on the prospects of reopening the Iraqi embassy in Tripoli.

Since the overthrow and assassination of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, Libya has been split between two rival governments.

The administrations known as the Government of National Accord (GNA) and the Libyan National Army (LNA) have been in control of the country's west and east, respectively. Reconciliation began in February with the formation of a caretaker unity government and general elections scheduled for December.

Since late March, France and Greece have resumed the work of their diplomatic missions in Libya, Malta has also announced plans to resume the work of the embassy in the North African country soon.

