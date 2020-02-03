UrduPoint.com
Baghdad Urges New Cooperation Format With Coalition, Neighbors Amid Remaining IS Threat

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 07:28 PM

Iraq pushes for creating a new form of cooperation with the US-led coalition and countries of the region to counter the remaining threat of the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia), Iraqi Deputy Foreign Minister Abdul Karim Hashim said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2020) Iraq pushes for creating a new form of cooperation with the US-led coalition and countries of the region to counter the remaining threat of the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia), Iraqi Deputy Foreign Minister Abdul Karim Hashim said on Monday.

The statement was made at a meeting with the Russian upper house's foreign affairs committee chairman, Konstantin Kosachev.

"Now we need to develop a new mechanism of cooperation with coalition forces and forces of neighboring countries that helped Iraq in the fight against the IS. We see that the IS has not left the region. Its threat is still present," Hashim said.

Only the northeast of neighboring Syria is home to militants from 70 countries, he added.

After the US killing of Iran's top general, Qasem Soleimani, in Iraq in early January, the coalition halted its training mission and the anti-IS fight in the country to focus on its personnel's security.

Enraged by the assassination, the Iraqi parliament voted to expel foreign troops from the country. Baghdad has since begun working on a new type of cooperation with the coalition to reduce its activities to consultations, arms deliveries and training as well as limit its freedom of movement on Iraqi soil.

Last week, the Iraqi military, however, announced that they had resumed joint anti-IS operations with the coalition and will continue until a new cooperation agreement is struck.

