UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Baghdadi Death Unlikely To Impact IS Ability To Rebuild - Pentagon Inspector General

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 10:10 PM

Baghdadi Death Unlikely to Impact IS Ability to Rebuild - Pentagon Inspector General

The death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi will have little impact on the Islamic State (IS, banned in Russia) terrorist group's ability to rebuild, a Pentagon watchdog agency revealed on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2019) The death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi will have little impact on the Islamic State (IS, banned in Russia) terrorist group's ability to rebuild, a Pentagon watchdog agency revealed on Tuesday.

"The DIA [Defense Intelligence Agency] also reported that the death of ISIS [IS] leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi... would likely have little effect on ISIS's ability to reconstitute," the report, issued by the Operation Inherent Resolve Lead Inspector General's office, said.

The report added that, according to the DIA, the Islamic State is "postured to withstand" the death of Baghdadi and probably will maintain continuity of operations.

On October 26, Baghdadi was killed in a US military raid near the Syrian town of Idlib. The Islamic State said its new leader is Abu Ibrahim al-Hashemi al-Qurayshi - a nom de guerre that appears to depict him as a member of the Quraysh tribe and descendant of the Islamic prophet Mohammed.

The terror leader's immediate likely successor, Abu Hassan al-Muhajir, was killed in a US airstrike, according to US officials.

Related Topics

Terrorist Syria Russia Pentagon ISIS Idlib Lead October

Recent Stories

Syrian Foreign Ministry Slams EU's 'Blind Obedienc ..

2 minutes ago

US Government Gets Failing Grade in Health Care, E ..

2 minutes ago

Labour Vows to Delist Eco-Unfriendly Companies Fro ..

2 minutes ago

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Tharparkar inaugur ..

2 minutes ago

German, Ukrainian Foreign Ministers Discuss Prepar ..

2 minutes ago

'Islam teaches balance in every day matters'

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.