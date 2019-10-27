Baghdadi Died in Tunnel Where He Committed Suicide Being Chased by US Troops - Trump

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2019) Abu Bakr Baghdadi, the leader of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia), committed suicide in an underground tunnel, being chased by the US troops, US President Donald Trump said on Sunday.

The death of Baghdadi was reported by media earlier in the day. In a press briefing, Trump provided a detailed picture of the last minutes of the once uncatchable IS leader.

"A large number of Baghdadi's fighters and companions were killed with him. He died after running into a dead end tunnel, whimpering, crying and screaming all the way.

The compound had been cleared by this time, with people either surrendering, or being shot and killed. Eleven young children were moved out of the house and are uninjured. The only ones remaining were Baghdadi in the tunnel and he had dragged three of his young children with him. They were led to certain death. He reached the end of the tunnel as our dogs chased him down. He ignited his vest, killing himself and the three children. His body was mutilated by the blast," Trump said, adding that the test results immediately confirmed that the body belonged to Baghdadi.