UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Baghdadi's Death Has No Effect On Islamic State Capabilities - Inspector General Report

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 03:50 AM

Baghdadi's Death Has No Effect on Islamic State Capabilities - Inspector General Report

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) The assassination of Islamic State (banned in Russia) leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi last October has not affected the terror group's capabilities, Operation Inherent Resolve Inspector General's quarterly report revealed.

"US Central Command and the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) both assessed that the October death of al-Baghdadi did not result in any immediate degradation to Islamic State's capabilities," the report said on Tuesday.

In Iraq, the Islamic State continued to undertake low-level attacks in Diyala and Kirkuk provinces, the report said.

"[The Islamic State] did not appear either to grow stronger or to lose its freedom of movement or ability to hide and transport fighters and supplies in Iraq's desert or mountainous terrain," the report said.

The assessment noted that the capabilities of the Islamic State in Syria have also remained unchanged after al-Baghdadi's death, the report said.

On October 27, the United States announced that al-Baghdadi had been killed in Syria during a special operation undertaken by US troops. President Donald Trump thanked Russia, Turkey, Syria, Iraq and the Syrian Kurds for their assistance in the operation to eliminate the terror group leader.

Related Topics

Syria Russia Turkey Iraq Trump Kirkuk United States October

Recent Stories

Palestinian Leader, Russian Envoy Discuss MidEast ..

3 hours ago

Trump's 'Deal of Century' Could Cement Situation o ..

3 hours ago

VP honors winners of Mohammed bin Rashid Medal for ..

4 hours ago

VP honors winners of Mohammed bin Rashid Medal for ..

4 hours ago

Maitha Al Shamsi attends Sri Lankan Embassy&#039;s ..

4 hours ago

Maitha Al Shamsi attends Sri Lankan Embassy&#039;s ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.