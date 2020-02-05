WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) The assassination of Islamic State (banned in Russia) leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi last October has not affected the terror group's capabilities, Operation Inherent Resolve Inspector General's quarterly report revealed.

"US Central Command and the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) both assessed that the October death of al-Baghdadi did not result in any immediate degradation to Islamic State's capabilities," the report said on Tuesday.

In Iraq, the Islamic State continued to undertake low-level attacks in Diyala and Kirkuk provinces, the report said.

"[The Islamic State] did not appear either to grow stronger or to lose its freedom of movement or ability to hide and transport fighters and supplies in Iraq's desert or mountainous terrain," the report said.

The assessment noted that the capabilities of the Islamic State in Syria have also remained unchanged after al-Baghdadi's death, the report said.

On October 27, the United States announced that al-Baghdadi had been killed in Syria during a special operation undertaken by US troops. President Donald Trump thanked Russia, Turkey, Syria, Iraq and the Syrian Kurds for their assistance in the operation to eliminate the terror group leader.