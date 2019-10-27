UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Baghdadi's Death 'Important Moment In Fight Against Terror' - UK Prime Minister Johnson

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sun 27th October 2019 | 08:00 PM

Baghdadi's Death 'Important Moment in Fight Against Terror' - UK Prime Minister Johnson

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2019) The death of Islamic State (terrorist group banned in Russia) leader Abu Bakr Baghdadi is a significant moment in the fight against terrorism, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday.

"The death of Baghdadi is an important moment in our fight against terror but the battle against the evil of Daesh [another name for Islamic State] is not yet over.

We will work with our coalition partners to bring an end to the murderous, barbaric activities of Daesh once and for all," Johnson tweeted.

Earlier in the day, US President announced Sunday that Baghdadi was killed in a special operation. The IS leader committed suicide in an underground tunnel, being chased by the US troops, Trump added.

Related Topics

Terrorist Prime Minister Russia Trump Suicide United Kingdom Sunday All

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Jair Bolsonaro witness signing ..

3 minutes ago

PCFC signs agreement with Vietnam, expands scope o ..

4 minutes ago

UAE a global platform for knowledge exchange: Al G ..

19 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, Brazilian President hold t ..

49 minutes ago

Team Japan shares passion for robotics at FIRST Gl ..

1 hour ago

ERC organises 19th mass wedding in Yemen

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.