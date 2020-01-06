Baghdad's Green Zone Housing US Embassy Shelled With Rocket Fire - Reports
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 01:10 AM
CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2020) A rocket attack was launched on Sunday to target the so-called Green Zone in central Baghdad, where government buildings and and diplomatic premises are located, Al-Arabiya reported.
According to preliminary information, several Katyusha rockets landed near the US embassy.
Iraqi sources say that at least one family was injured in the attack.