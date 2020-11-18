UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Baghdad's Green Zone Targeted By Rocket Strike - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 01:40 AM

Baghdad's Green Zone Targeted by Rocket Strike - Reports

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) Rockets of an unknown origin fell on Baghdad's so-called green zone Tuesday evening for the first time this month, media reported.

According to Al-Sumaria broadcaster, air raid sirens went off in the district which houses much of the government's headquarters and most embassies. What fell on the ground may have been shrapnel of rockets that were shot by Patriot air defense missiles, the broadcaster reported, although military confirmation would be required.

This is the first strike on the region since October, when the Iran-backed Shia paramilitary organization known as the Popular Mobilization Front said it would suspend airstrikes on the green zone if the Iraqi government provided a clear timetable for the final withdrawal of US soldiers from the country.

The so-called green zone, where the Iraqi seat of power and the US embassy in Iraq (the largest in the world) had been regularly targeted by improvised missiles of unknown origin. The embassy became a flashpoint of tensions earlier in the year, threats against which prompted US President Donald Trump to assassinate Iranian General of the Quds Forces Qasem Soleimani.

Related Topics

World Iraq Trump Baghdad May October Media From Government Qasem Soleimani

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives King of Bahrain

2 hours ago

Turkish Parliament Approves Sending Turkish Milita ..

2 hours ago

CSTO Could Not Enter Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict as ..

2 hours ago

Over 33,000 Civilians Flee Northern Mozambique Ami ..

1 hour ago

Nagorno-Karabakh Ceasefire Almost Agreed on Octobe ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from Costa R ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.