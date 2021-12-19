MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2021) Two rockets were fired towards the Green Zone in Iraq's capital, Baghdad, late on Saturday night, media report.

The Jerusalem Post said in the early hours of Sunday that the US-installed C-RAM defense system was reportedly activated to intercept the rocket fire.

According to local media reports, the rockets targeted the US embassy in Baghdad. One rocket landed in the vicinity of the embassy, while the second one fell outside the embassy.

At least one car was reportedly damaged. There have been no reports of injuries.