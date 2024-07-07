Open Menu

Bagnaia Capitalises On Late Martin Crash To Win German MotoGP

Umer Jamshaid Published July 07, 2024 | 06:20 PM

Bagnaia capitalises on late Martin crash to win German MotoGP

Sachsenring, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) Francesco Bagnaia capitalised on Jorge Martin's late crash to win the German MotoGP on Sunday and take control of the world championship.

Martin appeared to have the race wrapped up but made a mistake and fell at turn one on the penultimate lap to handed the win to the double world champion.

Marc Marquez, who will be Bagnaia's teammate next season on the factory Ducati, took second, with Alex Marquez, his younger brother, completing the podium.

Martin's dramatic departure from the Sachsenring stage gifted not only the race victory to Bagnaia but also the riders' standings.

Bagnaia heads into MotoGP's summer break 10 points clear of Martin.

