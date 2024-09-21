Bagnaia Claims Emilia-Romagna MotoGP Pole With Another Record Lap
Umer Jamshaid Published September 21, 2024 | 04:30 PM
Misano Adriatico, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) Francesco Bagnaia claimed pole position at the Emilia-Romagna MotoGP on Saturday, giving himself a chance to further chop Jorge Martin's slim lead in the riders' championship.
Reigning world champion Bagnaia posted a stunning best lap time of one minute, 30.031 seconds in Misano Adriatico, 0.214sec ahead of Martin who has a seven-point advantage on his Italian rival in the championship.
The Ducati rider bettered his own record set during practice at his home circuit on Friday by 0.255sec to ensure his third pole of the season.
Pramac's Martin will start the Grand Prix and Saturday's sprint race on the front row alongside Bagnaia and Enea Bastianini who trails by 62 points in the championship.
Marc Marquez, who will join Bagnaia at Ducati's factory team next season, slid off the track as he did in the earlier practice session and could only manage seventh in the grid.
Six-time MotoGP champion Marquez is 53 points behind his fellow Spaniard Martin in the standings after winning the last two GPs and the sprint in Aragon.
The first points of the weekend will be up for grabs in the sprint which starts at 1500 (1300 GMT).
td/lp
Recent Stories
Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares
Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat
Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally in Lahore
Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur
London hospital to use drones for rapid blood sample delivery
PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024
Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts once again after three decades
PCB HEC Intervarsity Tournament 2024 to commence in October
Second Pakistan v England Test will be played in Multan
Special reforms are underway to further improve the capacity of TEVTA institutio ..
More Stories From World
-
Polls close in first Sri Lanka election since economic collapse22 seconds ago
-
President Museveni's son backs Ugandan strongman for 7th term29 seconds ago
-
Gaza rescuers say Israeli strike on school-turned-shelter kills 1942 seconds ago
-
Sri Lanka votes in first poll since economic collapse48 seconds ago
-
Wallabies lament All Blacks' fast start54 seconds ago
-
England bowl as heavyweight trio return for Australia in 2nd ODI1 minute ago
-
Zelensky says hopes Biden will support his plan to end war with Russia1 hour ago
-
One dead, 7 missing as heavy rains trigger floods in central Japan1 hour ago
-
Japan orders evacuations as heavy rains trigger floods in quake-hit area2 hours ago
-
New Zealand edge Australia 31-28 in Bledisloe Cup thriller2 hours ago
-
France poised to finally get new government2 hours ago
-
Sri Lanka votes in first poll since economic collapse3 hours ago