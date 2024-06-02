Bagnaia claims third consecutive home Italian MotoGP

Mugello, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) Francesco Bagnaia claimed his third consecutive home Italian MotoGP on Sunday from his factory Ducati teammate Enea Bastianini.

Pole-sitter Jorge Martin rounded out the podium at Mugello.

Bagnaia was completing a perfect weekend in front of his tifosi fans after also taking Saturday's sprint.

The star from Turin cut Martin's lead in the world championship standings to 18 points.

"It feels incredible after a weekend like this," the 27-year-old beamed.

"I love all the fans, 'grazie' Mugello!"