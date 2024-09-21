Bagnaia Cuts Martin's MotoGP Lead With Emilia-Romagna Sprint Win
Sumaira FH Published September 21, 2024 | 06:50 PM
Misano Adriatico, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) Francesco Bagnaia won an exciting sprint race at the Emilia-Romagna MotoGP on Saturday to cut championship rival Jorge Martin's lead at the top of the riders' standings.
Reigning champion Bagnaia is four points behind Pramac rider Martin ahead of Sunday's main event Grand Prix, after winning his fourth sprint of the season.
Starting from pole position at Misano Adriatico as he did on his home track a for the San Marino MotoGP a fortnight ago, Bagnaia looked to have given up the victory when he was overtaken by Martin before the first corner.
But this time the Italian fought back and drew roars from the crowd when he surged past Martin with five of the 13 laps remaining and held on for the win.
The Ducati rider is set to race in his 100th MotoGP and he has had a near perfect weekend so far, breaking his own track record twice in practice and qualifying and claiming maximum points from the sprint.
Bagnaia was 23 points behind Martin after crashing out of the Aragon MotoGP but if he wins Sunday's GP he will take the championship lead.
Six-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez dropped 56 points behind Martin after finishing fourth, with Enea Bastianini taking third place.
