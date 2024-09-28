Bagnaia Halves Martin's MotoGP Lead With Indonesia Sprint Win
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 28, 2024 | 01:50 PM
Lombok, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) Francesco Bagnaia won a dramatic Indonesia MotoGP sprint race on Saturday, capitalising on an early crash by championship leader Jorge Martin to halve the Spaniard's lead to 12 points at the top of the standings.
Pramac rider Martin slid off on the first lap to gift reigning champion Bagnaia the race lead in a blow to his championship hopes with Sunday's grand prix and five race weekends to go.
"Everybody knows how important it was to gain points, we gained 12 (points). So thanks to the mistake of Jorge, we are close again," Bagnaia told reporters.
Bagnaia's teammate Enea Bastianini finished second, while six-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez of Gresini completed the podium in third.
Martin had secured pole position at the sweltering Mandalika track on Lombok island with a lap record in qualifying but could only claw his way back to 10th place after the costly incident.
A win in the sprint would have guaranteed Martin the championship lead leaving heading into next week's Japan MotoGP, the first of five remaining race weekends in the 2024 season.
Bagnaia can now overtake Martin in the championship depending on results in Sunday's GP.
Bastianini battled with Marquez for second place but held on to finish behind his teammate.
The Italian rider, who will be replaced by Marquez at Ducati's factory team next season, is 50 points behind Martin ahead of Sunday's GP.
"I am happy. After I bring my pace and levelled up, I was a bit faster. In the last lap I tried to catch Pecco (Bagnaia) but the gap was important. The second position is okay," Bastianini told reporters.
- Marquez surge -
Marquez, who has pulled himself back into the title picture in recent weeks, made an incredible early surge from 12th to finish third after crashing twice in final qualifying earlier in the day and failing to register a lap time.
He is now 53 points behind Martin in the championship standings.
"The Q2 is a nightmare for me at the moment. But still we keep working and try to understand what is going on," the Spaniard told reporters.
Marco Bezzecchi, who survived a crash in qualifying to secure a front-row place on the grid, finished fourth.
Red Bull GasGas rider Pedro Acosta completed the front-row line-up but could only finish sixth.
Aprilia's Miguel Oliveira however was ruled out of the race weekend and left a doubt for next week's Japan MotoGP after fracturing his right wrist in Friday morning's free practice session.
MotoGP returned to Indonesia in 2022 for the first time since 1997, at a new venue on the resort island of Lombok.
Recent Stories
Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi fan
PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, entry points blocked
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 September 2024
Experts for innovative solutions to Pakistan’s water crisis
UHS declares MDCAT 2024 results: Two female students ace with 99.5% marks
PM Shehbaz urges immediate halt to Gaza atrocities in UN address
Govt committed to implement e-procurement system: Mujtaba
Got impressed by husband’s prayers for Junaid Jamshed, says Sana Khan
PM emphasizes to deepen Pakistan-US trade ties
Lt Gen Muhammad Ali appointed as Secretary defence
Note 60 Launches Today for PKR 26,999 with Industry’s Only 24-Month Warranty, ..
More Stories From World
-
WADA appeals, seeks ban after Sinner cleared in doping case46 seconds ago
-
Bagnaia wins dramatic Indonesia MotoGP sprint as Martin crashes51 minutes ago
-
Ukraine says Russian strikes on hospital kill six51 minutes ago
-
Thousands sleep on the streets as Israel strikes Beirut51 minutes ago
-
Pak envoy emphasizes cultural significance of the Great Wall51 minutes ago
-
Indian and Pakistani delegates clash over Kashmir, terrorism, after PM Shehbaz's UNGA address1 hour ago
-
Harris visits border to neutralize weak spot against Trump2 hours ago
-
Austria Greens leave transport pass as legacy ahead of vote2 hours ago
-
In new toll, Lebanon says 6 dead, 91 wounded in Israeli strikes on south Beirut2 hours ago
-
Battling to keep floodwaters at bay in South Sudan2 hours ago
-
Livingstone stars as England thrash Australia to square ODI series3 hours ago
-
Service station blast kills 10 in Russia's Dagestan3 hours ago