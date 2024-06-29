Bagnaia Sets New Lap Record In Dutch MotoGP Qualifying At The 'Cathedral'
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 29, 2024 | 01:50 AM
Assen, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) Double world champion Francesco Bagnaia stuck his marker in the sand at the start of the Dutch MotoGP weekend, setting a new lap record in qualifying on Friday.
Looking for a hat-trick win after claiming top podium spots at Catalunya and Mugello, Bagnaia broke the lap record clocked by fellow Italian rider Marco Bezzecchi in Assen last year.
With his best time of 1min 31.340sec, Bagnaia on a factory Ducati, led the way from veteran rider Maverick Vinales (Aprilia) and Marc Marquez (Gresini Racing Ducati) in windy first-day conditions on the legendary Dutch track.
"All the work done from the start of the season is starting to give us more feeling. I am very happy about it," Bagnaia told reporters afterwards.
Riding out for Friday's qualification, "Pecco" Bagnaia said he was "feeling that I was able to do what I wanted to do," with the factory Ducati.
But the wind made things tricky with riders battling to stabilise their machines.
Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia), suffered a heavy crash in the latter stages of Friday's qualifying, but was still fourth-fastest in his last-ever outing at Assen. The Spaniard is due to retire after a long MotoGP career at the end of this season.
Series leader Jorge Martin posted the fifth-fastest time -- two spots behind the season's current third placed and fellow Spanish rider Marquez.
The top 10 riders booked their place in Saturday's second qualifying session.
This group, which determines the first four rows of the grid, are joined by the two fastest riders from Q1.
Ahead of Saturday's sprint and Sunday's main event Bagnaia, second in the standings, is closing the gap with current leader Martin who is just 18 points ahead on 171.
Marquez is placed third, trailing 17 points behind Bagnaia, before this eighth round of the season.
Bagnaia, winner last weekend in Mugello, is seeking a third straight win at the "Cathedral".
Bagnaia won at Assen in 2022 and 2023, becoming the first to do so since his Italian compatriot and mentor Valentino Rossi claimed back-to-back victories here in 2004-2005.
In a year dominated by team changes, the Prima Pramac Racing Team on Friday announced they have signed a multi-year partnership with Yamaha and would be leaving the Ducati stable.
The decision comes in the wake of the announcement that the team was losing Martin, who will be joining Aprilia next year.
Prima Pramac are yet to announce their new riders for next year.
Recent Stories
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa to face India in final match tomorrow
Adele's partner Rich Paul plans major career moves for her
Xi addresses conference marking 70th anniversary of Five Principles of Peaceful ..
Uproar in Punjab Assembly leads to budget approval delay
Hassanabdal Police nab car thief and recover stolen vehicle
Naqvi expected to attend T20 World Cup 2024 final tomorrow
2 accused arrested in different cases
MPA Ali Haider Gillani led delegation calls on Governor
Wang Yi calls for stronger boost to Global South development, unity and cooperat ..
Home secretary briefs governor on Muharram peace plan
Scholars, citizens joint hand to maintain harmony during Muharram
Body of drowned youth found from canal
More Stories From World
-
US Supreme Court rules in favor of January 6 rioters28 seconds ago
-
Max on Austrian sprint pole as Verstappen senior blasts 'childish' Horner10 minutes ago
-
Putin says Russia should produce previously banned missiles11 minutes ago
-
Railway strike disrupts Portuguese trains31 minutes ago
-
Inflation data cheers Wall Street, French stocks slump1 hour ago
-
Mountains of rotting garbage pile up around besieged Gaza camps, as fears of disease lurk: UNRWA2 hours ago
-
Xi addresses conference marking 70th anniversary of Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence2 hours ago
-
Wang Yi calls for stronger boost to Global South development, unity and cooperation2 hours ago
-
Israeli troops, warplanes strike north Gaza3 hours ago
-
Experts press Swiss foundation over Nazi-era art collection2 hours ago
-
Gazans living in 'unbearable' conditions: UNRWA2 hours ago
-
US Supreme Court ruling curbs power of federal agencies2 hours ago