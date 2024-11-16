Bagnaia Strikes Late In Barcelona Practice To Edge Title Rival Martin
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 16, 2024 | 01:00 AM
Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) Francesco Bagnaia struck the first psychological blow when he put up the fastest practice time Friday at the start of the final weekend of his MotoGP title showdown with Jorge Martin.
After a cautious morning session in Barcelona, when Takaaki Nakagami recorded the fastest lap for Honda in one minute and 40.912 seconds, the times tumbled in the afternoon when all but one of the 23 riders were faster.
Spaniard Martin, who goes into the weekend with a 24-point lead over two-time defending champion Bagnaia, set a fastest lap with 15 minutes to go in the one-hour afternoon session.
Another Spaniard Maverick Vinales, on an Aprilia, went faster before Martin regained top spot with 10 minutes left.
French veteran Johann Zarco took over on his Honda LCR but with time expiring Italy's Bagnaia made his move on the factory Ducati.
The Italian clocked 1:38.918 to edge out two other late attacks. Italian Marco Bezzecchi was next, 0.08 seconds back, with Spaniard Aleix Espargaro third, 0.107sec adrift.
"I'm very happy with today because the track conditions are very different from the last race here in May," said Bagnaia, who won the main race in Barcelona in the spring.
"We've adapted well. I've got no choice but to be very strong all weekend if I'm to have any hope.
"
Martin had one last chance but made a mistake on a corner and slowed up.
Zarco held on to fourth with Martin fifth, 0.296sec slower than Bagnaia but sure of direct progress to the second qualifying session on Saturday when the grid positions for the sprint, when the Spaniard could seal the title, and main race will be settled.
Martin, last season's runner-up, seemed a little on edge, spending a long spell in the pits and then returning to the lane later for an animated discussion with his Pramac Ducati crew.
"It was a complicated day, even though my pace seemed good," Martin said.
"My feeling was strange and I lacked grip on the rear tyre. But I'm going to stay calm and focus on the positive because I know what direction to go in for qualifying on Saturday."
Marc Marquez was eighth while Italian Enea Bastianini, one point behind the Spaniard in the battle for third overall, was 10th.
The race was due to take place in Valencia but had to be moved after the region suffered its worst floods in a generation which have killed more than 220 people.
The race was switched to the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya and has been dubbed the Solidarity GP to show support for the people of Valencia.
