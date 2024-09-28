Bagnaia Wins Dramatic Indonesia MotoGP Sprint As Martin Crashes
Sumaira FH Published September 28, 2024 | 01:00 PM
Lombok, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) Francesco Bagnaia won a dramatic Indonesia MotoGP sprint race on Saturday, capitalising on an early crash by championship leader Jorge Martin to close the gap on the Spaniard at the top of the standings.
Bagnaia's teammate Enea Bastianini finished second, while six-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez of Gresini completed the podium in third.
Pramac rider Martin slid off on the first lap to gift reigning champion Bagnaia the race lead in a blow to his championship hopes with Sunday's grand prix and five race weekends to go.
Martin had secured pole position at the sweltering Mandalika track on Lombok island with an all-time lap record in qualifying but could only claw his way back to 10th place after the costly incident.
A win in the sprint would have guaranteed Martin the championship lead heading into the next round in Japan next weekend.
Marquez, who has pulled himself back into the title picture in recent weeks, made an incredible early surge from 12th to finish third.
Marco Bezzecchi, who survived a crash in qualifying to secure a front row place on the grid, finished fourth.
MotoGP returned to Indonesia in 2022 for the first time since 1997, at a new venue on the resort island of Lombok.
Recent Stories
Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi fan
PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, entry points blocked
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 September 2024
Experts for innovative solutions to Pakistan’s water crisis
UHS declares MDCAT 2024 results: Two female students ace with 99.5% marks
PM Shehbaz urges immediate halt to Gaza atrocities in UN address
Govt committed to implement e-procurement system: Mujtaba
Got impressed by husband’s prayers for Junaid Jamshed, says Sana Khan
PM emphasizes to deepen Pakistan-US trade ties
Lt Gen Muhammad Ali appointed as Secretary defence
Note 60 Launches Today for PKR 26,999 with Industry’s Only 24-Month Warranty, ..
More Stories From World
-
Ukraine says Russian strikes on hospital kill six5 minutes ago
-
Thousands sleep on the streets as Israel strikes Beirut5 minutes ago
-
Pak envoy emphasizes cultural significance of the Great Wall5 minutes ago
-
Indian and Pakistani delegates clash over Kashmir, terrorism, after PM Shehbaz's UNGA address15 minutes ago
-
Harris visits border to neutralize weak spot against Trump1 hour ago
-
Austria Greens leave transport pass as legacy ahead of vote1 hour ago
-
In new toll, Lebanon says 6 dead, 91 wounded in Israeli strikes on south Beirut1 hour ago
-
Battling to keep floodwaters at bay in South Sudan2 hours ago
-
Livingstone stars as England thrash Australia to square ODI series2 hours ago
-
Service station blast kills 10 in Russia's Dagestan2 hours ago
-
Hurricane causing 'catastrophic' US floods as deaths reach 332 hours ago
-
Golf: Presidents Cup results2 hours ago