Open Menu

Bagnaia Wins Wet Thai MotoGP To Close Gap On Title Rival Martin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 27, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Bagnaia wins wet Thai MotoGP to close gap on title rival Martin

Buriram, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) Francesco Bagnaia won the Thai MotoGP ahead of Jorge Martin in wet conditions on Sunday to close the gap on the championship leader with two race weekends left.

Spaniard Martin's lead over Italian defending champion Bagnaia was cut from 22 points to 17 ahead of another chapter in their title tussle at Sepang in Malaysia next week.

Pedro Acosta was third at a rainy Buriram but this was all about Martin and Bagnaia, with the title now a two-horse race and likely to go right down to the wire.

After Malaysia, the season finale is at Valencia on November 15-17.

Pramac Ducati's Martin, who is trying to win the world crown for the first time, said he was happy to settle for second, coming home nearly three seconds behind.

"The level we are demonstrating -- not a lot of people can understand how fast we are going even in these conditions," he said.

Bagnaia thanked his Ducati team for keeping his hopes of a third world title in a row alive.

The 27-year-old said he had never won in the rain before.

"It was a day to make the difference and luckily we did it," he said.

"Wasn't an easy race, it was very long and stressful but as soon as I started my feeling was good.

"I knew it was important to make up points in the championship.

"It's a good day for us and 17 (gap in points) is a good number for me."

Related Topics

World Valencia Buriram Lead Malaysia November Sunday National University All From Race

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024

7 hours ago
 Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate com ..

Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..

21 hours ago
 Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM

Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM

22 hours ago
 Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj A ..

Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award

22 hours ago
 Pakistan win three-match Test series against Engla ..

Pakistan win three-match Test series against England

1 day ago
Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice ..

Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024

1 day ago
 JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmi ..

JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history

2 days ago
 Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to p ..

Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal

2 days ago
 G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil f ..

G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil fuels

2 days ago

More Stories From World