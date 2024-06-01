Bagnaia's Perfect Italian MotoGP Practice Hit By Grid Penalty
Faizan Hashmi Published June 01, 2024 | 01:50 AM
Mugello, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) Francesco Bagnaia's perfect start to his home Italian MotoGP weekend ended on a sour note with a three-place grid penalty on Friday.
Ducati's double world champion had topped the times in practice at Mugello, the Turin-born star getting to within a tenth of a second of the lap record he set last year.
But later he was penalised for impeding Alex Marquez which means at best he will start from the second row of the grid for Sunday's main event.
With Marquez on a fast lap, the stewards judged Bagnaia for "irresponsible riding" when impeding the younger brother of Marc Marquez by riding slowly going into turn 12.
The penalty does not apply to Saturday's sprint.
"I was off his line, I braked late to be in front. He's always a good showman. He makes these kind of gestures on his bike like always," Bagnaia told reporters before the sanction.
"He said he was off the line but that's not true. I've got nothing else to say," replied Marquez junior, who posted the eighth best time on his Ducati satellite Gresini bike.
Bagnaia had set a quickest time of 1min 44.938sec at one of his favourite circuits to top the timesheets from Spanish duo Alex Rins (Yamaha) and rookie Pedro Acosta (GasGas).
Six-time former champion Marc Marquez posted the fifth fastest time with series leader Jorge Martin in seventh.
The top 10 riders booked their place in Saturday's second qualifying session.
This group, which determines the first four rows of the grid, are joined by the two fastest riders from Q1.
Ahead of Saturday's sprint and Sunday's main event Bagnaia is lying second in the riders' standings, 39 points behind Martin.
Marc Marquez is placed third, two points behind Bagnaia, before this seventh round of the season.
Bagnaia, winner last weekend in Catalunya, is seeking a third straight win in front of tens of thousands of his tifosi supporters in Sunday's race.
Recent Stories
FBR exceeds revenue target, collects Rs.760 billion in May
Tarar extends congratulations to CPNE's newly elected office bearers
Transparent examinations a hallmark of Gwadar University:VC
Brother shot dead sister over domestic dispute in Mansehra
Japan's 'Rebuilding Together' project revitalizes healthcare infrastructure in P ..
PM felicitates CPNE's newly-elected office-bearers
Tennis: French Open results - 1st update
Stock markets wobble as US inflation unchanged
S.African soldier killed, 13 wounded fighting DR Congo rebels
Trump calls NY criminal trial 'very unfair'
Zuma's new party emerges the big winner in South Africa vote
UK Labour pitches new energy policy in election battle
More Stories From World
-
Cricket in uncharted territory as T20 World Cup starts in Texas21 minutes ago
-
Ukrainian attacks in Russian-held east kill five30 minutes ago
-
Underdogs Dortmund have 'total belief' against Real Madrid31 minutes ago
-
Pandemic agreement talks could continue for another year31 minutes ago
-
UN warns of starvation among children in war-torn Gaza amid dwindling aid deliveries51 minutes ago
-
Pakistani brigadier assumes acting command of UN force in disputed African region of Abyei2 hours ago
-
S.African soldier killed, 13 wounded fighting DR Congo rebels2 hours ago
-
Trump calls NY criminal trial 'very unfair'2 hours ago
-
Zuma's new party emerges the big winner in South Africa vote3 hours ago
-
UK Labour pitches new energy policy in election battle3 hours ago
-
UN political mission in Iraq to end next year3 hours ago
-
Biden to deliver remarks Friday on Mideast: White House3 hours ago