Bahamas PM says Commonwealth must seek justice for brutal history

Apia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) The Bahamas' Prime Minister said it was time for the Commonwealth to seek "justice" for the brutal history of slavery, as Britain's former colonies demanded to discuss reparations with King Charles at a key summit Friday.

"The time has come to have a real dialogue about how we address these historical wrongs," Prime Minister Philip Davis told AFP at a Commonwealth summit in Samoa.

The biennial meeting of the 56-nation bloc -- made up mostly of former British colonies -- had hoped the summit would help the Commonwealth shed its stodgy image.

But Charles III's first summit as king has been overshadowed by the long legacy of British colonialism.

Many African, Caribbean and Pacific nations would like to see Britain -- and other European powers -- pay financial compensation for slavery, or at least make political amends.

They want the summit in particular to commit to a discussion on the topic -- a debate Britain's cash-strapped government has tried to stymie.

"Reparatory justice is not an easy conversation, but it's an important one," Davis told AFP.

"Our history is deeply intertwined, and with that comes a responsibility to face the past with honesty."

"The horrors of slavery left a deep, generational wound in our communities, and the fight for justice and reparatory justice is far from over" he said.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has so far publicly rejected calls to pay reparations, and aides have ruled out an apology at the summit.

The British royal family, which benefited from the slave trade over centuries, has also faced calls to apologise.

"The call for reparations isn't simply about financial compensation; it's about recognizing the enduring impact of centuries of exploitation and ensuring that the legacy of slavery is addressed with honesty and integrity," Davis insisted.