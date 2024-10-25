Open Menu

Bahamas PM Says Commonwealth Must Seek Justice For Brutal History

Umer Jamshaid Published October 25, 2024 | 11:00 AM

Bahamas PM says Commonwealth must seek justice for brutal history

Apia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) The Bahamas' Prime Minister said it was time for the Commonwealth to seek "justice" for the brutal history of slavery, as Britain's former colonies demanded to discuss reparations with King Charles at a key summit Friday.

"The time has come to have a real dialogue about how we address these historical wrongs," Prime Minister Philip Davis told AFP at a Commonwealth summit in Samoa.

The biennial meeting of the 56-nation bloc -- made up mostly of former British colonies -- had hoped the summit would help the Commonwealth shed its stodgy image.

But Charles III's first summit as king has been overshadowed by the long legacy of British colonialism.

Many African, Caribbean and Pacific nations would like to see Britain -- and other European powers -- pay financial compensation for slavery, or at least make political amends.

They want the summit in particular to commit to a discussion on the topic -- a debate Britain's cash-strapped government has tried to stymie.

"Reparatory justice is not an easy conversation, but it's an important one," Davis told AFP.

"Our history is deeply intertwined, and with that comes a responsibility to face the past with honesty."

"The horrors of slavery left a deep, generational wound in our communities, and the fight for justice and reparatory justice is far from over" he said.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has so far publicly rejected calls to pay reparations, and aides have ruled out an apology at the summit.

The British royal family, which benefited from the slave trade over centuries, has also faced calls to apologise.

"The call for reparations isn't simply about financial compensation; it's about recognizing the enduring impact of centuries of exploitation and ensuring that the legacy of slavery is addressed with honesty and integrity," Davis insisted.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Bahamas Samoa Family From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 October 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 October 2024

2 hours ago
 Mozambique's next president Daniel Chapo, new to n ..

Mozambique's next president Daniel Chapo, new to national politics

11 hours ago
 UN chief underscores BRICS' role in boosting globa ..

UN chief underscores BRICS' role in boosting global cooperation; urges steps for ..

11 hours ago
 Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice t ..

Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Minister

11 hours ago
 UN stresses immediate action to close huge emissio ..

UN stresses immediate action to close huge emissions gap to preserve 1.5°C targ ..

11 hours ago
Mozambique's ruling party re-elected, opposition h ..

Mozambique's ruling party re-elected, opposition holds protests

11 hours ago
 Conquers record sixth consecutive win in National ..

Conquers record sixth consecutive win in National Women's U19 tournament

11 hours ago
 Sales of new US homes at highest level in over a y ..

Sales of new US homes at highest level in over a year

11 hours ago
 PTI should shift focus on constructive politics: M ..

PTI should shift focus on constructive politics: Musadik

12 hours ago
 Aleem Khan, Jam Kamal inaugurate Hub River bridge

Aleem Khan, Jam Kamal inaugurate Hub River bridge

12 hours ago
 Pakistan Parliamentary group for strengthening rel ..

Pakistan Parliamentary group for strengthening relations with UK

12 hours ago

More Stories From World