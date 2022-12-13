Bahamas Police Arrest SBF After Notification US Filing Charges - AGO

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2022) The Bahamas Attorney General's office said police arrested former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried upon notification that the US is filing charges.

"The Office of the Attorney General of the Bahamas is announcing the arrest of.

.. Sam Bankman-Fried, former CEO of FTX," the statement said on Monday. "SBF's arrest followed receipt of formal notification from the United States that it has filed criminal charges against SBF and is likely to request his extradition."