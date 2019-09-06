UrduPoint.com
Bahamas Warns Of Severe Dorian Death Toll, As Storm Heads To US

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 03:09 PM

Bahamas warns of severe Dorian death toll, as storm heads to US

The final death toll from the devastation unleashed by Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas could be "staggering," a government minister has said, as the storm headed for the US east coast

Charleston/Marsh Harbour, United States, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) The final death toll from the devastation unleashed by Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas could be "staggering," a government minister has said, as the storm headed for the US east coast.

Bahamian Prime Minister Hubert Minnis told CNN Thursday that at least 30 people were killed in the storm, which caused what he called "generational devastation.

" Extra morticians and refrigerated coolers to store bodies were being sent to the region to help authorities cope with the deadly impact, Health Minister Duane Sands told local media.

Of the final number killed, he declared: "Let me say that I believe the number will be staggering." An AFP team in the town of Marsh Harbour on Great Abaco on Thursday saw scenes of catastrophic damage with homes reduced tomatchsticks, overturned cars, fields of jumbled debris, widespreadflooding and beached boats.

