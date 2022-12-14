UrduPoint.com

Bahamian Judge Denies Bail To FTX Founder Bankman-Fried After Indictment, Arrest - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 14, 2022 | 03:40 AM

Bahamian Judge Denies Bail to FTX Founder Bankman-Fried After Indictment, Arrest - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2022) A judge in the Bahamas denied bail to founder and former CEO of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried, following his arrest and the release of an indictment charging him with several financial crimes, CNBC reported.

The Bahamian magistrate judge denied bail to Bankman-Fried and said he should be remanded to custody in the Bahamas until February 8, the report said on Tuesday.

On Monday, Bankman-Fried was arrested by law enforcement in the Bahamas at the request of US officials. On Tuesday, an unsealed indictment charged Bankman-Fried with wire fraud, securities fraud, money laundering and campaign finance violations.

The indictment alleges Bankman-Fried schemed to misappropriate the deposits of FTX customers to pay the debts of his private research and trading arm, Alameda, from 2019 until the FTX collapse last month.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission and Commodity Futures Trading Commission are pursuing separate legal action against Bankman-Fried for his alleged role in the FTX collapse.

Bankman-Fried has denied intentional wrongdoing.

Related Topics

Exchange Bahamas Cryptocurrency Money February 2019 From Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

State Dept Says Has Nothing to Preview on Reports ..

State Dept Says Has Nothing to Preview on Reports of US Sending Patriot Systems ..

3 hours ago
 Belgrade Urges EU to Help With Release of Former S ..

Belgrade Urges EU to Help With Release of Former Serbian Police Officer Arrested ..

3 hours ago
 Sam Bankman-Fried: crypto rock star facing life in ..

Sam Bankman-Fried: crypto rock star facing life in jail

4 hours ago
 Amnesty lashes Morocco, Spain over Melilla migrant ..

Amnesty lashes Morocco, Spain over Melilla migrant 'carnage'

4 hours ago
 Russian Oil Can Find Way to Global Market Through ..

Russian Oil Can Find Way to Global Market Through Chinese Refineries - Ex-Regula ..

4 hours ago
 Price Cap on Russian Oil May Lead to Higher Fuel P ..

Price Cap on Russian Oil May Lead to Higher Fuel Prices in Long Term - Ex-Regula ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.