Bahamian Judge Denies Bail to FTX Founder Bankman-Fried After Indictment, Arrest - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2022) A judge in the Bahamas denied bail to founder and former CEO of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried, following his arrest and the release of an indictment charging him with several financial crimes, CNBC reported.

The Bahamian magistrate judge denied bail to Bankman-Fried and said he should be remanded to custody in the Bahamas until February 8, the report said on Tuesday.

On Monday, Bankman-Fried was arrested by law enforcement in the Bahamas at the request of US officials. On Tuesday, an unsealed indictment charged Bankman-Fried with wire fraud, securities fraud, money laundering and campaign finance violations.

The indictment alleges Bankman-Fried schemed to misappropriate the deposits of FTX customers to pay the debts of his private research and trading arm, Alameda, from 2019 until the FTX collapse last month.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission and Commodity Futures Trading Commission are pursuing separate legal action against Bankman-Fried for his alleged role in the FTX collapse.

Bankman-Fried has denied intentional wrongdoing.