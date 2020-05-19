Bahamian Prime Minister Says COVID Destroyed Tourism-Depended Economy of Caribbean Nation

The economy of the Bahamas, which is largely dependent on tourism, is suffering because of closed international borders amid the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Huber Minnis said on Monday

"Now, COVID-19 has closed our borders and destroyed our tourism-dependent economy," Minnis told the Word Health Assembly.

The prime minister mentioned that 50 percent of the island nation's GDP is derived from tourism, a sector that employs up to 60 percent of the Bahamian working population.

Minnis also expressed concern that the upcoming hurricane season might destabilize the country's health system, which is already affected by the ongoing health crisis.

"In this vein, as we request assistance to address COVID-19 in the Bahamas and in other small island states, we urge the international community to adopt and to appreciate a broader understanding of the developmental levels and the unique local circumstances in our states," Minnis added.

The Caribbean nation often faces devastating hurricanes during the season which lasts from June 1 till November 30. In 2019, Hurricane Dorian killed at least 70 people, while hundreds more were left missing following the natural disaster.

The Bahamas has so far confirmed 96 COVID-19 cases and 11 coronavirus-related deaths.