UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bahamian Prime Minister Says COVID Destroyed Tourism-Depended Economy Of Caribbean Nation

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 01:07 AM

Bahamian Prime Minister Says COVID Destroyed Tourism-Depended Economy of Caribbean Nation

The economy of the Bahamas, which is largely dependent on tourism, is suffering because of closed international borders amid the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Huber Minnis said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) The economy of the Bahamas, which is largely dependent on tourism, is suffering because of closed international borders amid the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Huber Minnis said on Monday.

"Now, COVID-19 has closed our borders and destroyed our tourism-dependent economy," Minnis told the Word Health Assembly.

The prime minister mentioned that 50 percent of the island nation's GDP is derived from tourism, a sector that employs up to 60 percent of the Bahamian working population.

Minnis also expressed concern that the upcoming hurricane season might destabilize the country's health system, which is already affected by the ongoing health crisis.

"In this vein, as we request assistance to address COVID-19 in the Bahamas and in other small island states, we urge the international community to adopt and to appreciate a broader understanding of the developmental levels and the unique local circumstances in our states," Minnis added.

The Caribbean nation often faces devastating hurricanes during the season which lasts from June 1 till November 30. In 2019, Hurricane Dorian killed at least 70 people, while hundreds more were left missing following the natural disaster.

The Bahamas has so far confirmed 96 COVID-19 cases and 11 coronavirus-related deaths.

Related Topics

Assembly Prime Minister Bahamas June November 2019 From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Boris Johnson review global fig ..

11 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed inspects Emirates Field Hospital ..

41 minutes ago

Lahore High Court orders police to resolve issue o ..

4 minutes ago

Dutch court grants iconic vodka brand seizures in ..

4 minutes ago

Vienna Philharmonic says no increased virus risk f ..

4 minutes ago

Saliva on ball, neutral umpires set to be axed due ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.