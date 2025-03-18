Open Menu

Bahi Ajman Palace & Coral Beach Resort Host Charity Iftar At Historic Ajman Museum

Ijaz Ahmad Published March 18, 2025 | 04:17 AM

Bahi Ajman Palace & Coral Beach Resort Host Charity Iftar at Historic Ajman Museum

Sharjah: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18 March, 2025)
Team Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel and Team Coral Beach Resort Sharjah had the honor of organizing their annual charity Iftar at the historic Ajman Museum, serving over 500 individuals observing Ramadan.

This meaningful initiative, held in collaboration with Ajman Tourism, highlights a deep commitment to community, compassion, and the values of the holy month.


The gathering brought together families, friends, and strangers, showcasing the spirit of unity and generosity.

Volunteers and partners played a crucial role in ensuring the event’s success, reinforcing the power of collective kindness.
A heartfelt thank you was extended to all supporters and Ajman Tourism for making this tradition possible each year. As Ramadan continues, the organizers hope to inspire more acts of giving and togetherness within the community.

