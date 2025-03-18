Bahi Ajman Palace & Coral Beach Resort Host Charity Iftar At Historic Ajman Museum
Ijaz Ahmad Published March 18, 2025 | 04:17 AM
Sharjah: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18 March, 2025)
Team Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel and Team Coral Beach Resort Sharjah had the honor of organizing their annual charity Iftar at the historic Ajman Museum, serving over 500 individuals observing Ramadan.
This meaningful initiative, held in collaboration with Ajman Tourism, highlights a deep commitment to community, compassion, and the values of the holy month.
The gathering brought together families, friends, and strangers, showcasing the spirit of unity and generosity.
Volunteers and partners played a crucial role in ensuring the event’s success, reinforcing the power of collective kindness.
A heartfelt thank you was extended to all supporters and Ajman Tourism for making this tradition possible each year. As Ramadan continues, the organizers hope to inspire more acts of giving and togetherness within the community.
Recent Stories
Bahi Ajman Palace & Coral Beach Resort Host Charity Iftar at Historic Ajman Muse ..
Pakistan Consulate & Business Council Dubai Host Suhoor to Promote HEMS 2025
NPC holds polling to elect new governing body
Pakistan to win war on terror: Ahsan
Major search underway off Cyprus after migrant boat capsizes
Sudan army makes gains as battle for Khartoum intensifies
RSF shelling kills six as Sudan army inches closer to retaking Khartoum
China stimulus hopes help stock markets rise
UN chief to meet rival Cyprus leaders
Balochistan govt opens doors to employment abroad for youth
EU sanctions Rwandan commanders over M23 in DR Congo
Security forces kill three Khawarij in IBO: ISPR
More Stories From World
-
Bahi Ajman Palace & Coral Beach Resort Host Charity Iftar at Historic Ajman Museum4 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Consulate & Business Council Dubai Host Suhoor to Promote HEMS 20254 minutes ago
-
M23 shuns DR Congo peace talks at 11th hour after sanctions2 hours ago
-
Hong Kong property tycoon Lee Shau-kee dies aged 973 hours ago
-
New blow to German auto sector as Audi announces job cuts4 hours ago
-
S.Sudan carries out air strikes against rebels4 hours ago
-
Messi out injured as Argentina seek to seal World Cup place4 hours ago
-
N.Macedonia mourns 59 killed in Club Pulse blaze4 hours ago
-
Major search underway off Cyprus after migrant boat capsizes4 hours ago
-
Sudan army makes gains as battle for Khartoum intensifies4 hours ago
-
RSF shelling kills six as Sudan army inches closer to retaking Khartoum5 hours ago
-
UN chief to meet rival Cyprus leaders5 hours ago