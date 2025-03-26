Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel Hosts Vibrant Pakistani Art & Culture Exhibition
Ijaz Ahmad Published March 26, 2025 | 02:44 AM
Ajman: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26 March, 2025)
The Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel hosted a captivating Pakistani Art & Culture Exhibition, celebrating the rich heritage and artistic diversity of Pakistan.
The event brought together artists from multiple nationalities, including Pakistan, Syria, Egypt, and Lebanon, showcasing Pakistan’s growing appeal as a cultural and tourist destination.
H.E.
Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Envoy to the UAE, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. In his keynote address, he praised the hotel's management for organizing an event that highlighted Pakistan’s cultural heritage and tourism potential.
He emphasized the importance of cultural diplomacy in strengthening global connections.
“Art, music, cuisine, and sports have the power to unite people. To foster harmony and peace, we must encourage more cultural exchanges,” said Ambassador Tirmizi.
He also acknowledged the UAE's multicultural environment, where over 200 nationalities coexist in harmony.
The exhibition showcased a blend of traditional and contemporary artworks, drawing admiration from visitors.
Following the inauguration, Ambassador Tirmizi toured the exhibition, engaging with artists and appreciating their creative expressions.
Mr. Iftikhar Hamdani, Area General Manager of Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel and Coral Beach Resort Sharjah, welcomed the Ambassador and expressed gratitude for his presence.
He reaffirmed the hotel’s commitment to promoting cultural exchanges through art.
Adding a youthful voice, Mr. Sarim Hamdani, the event’s youngest speaker, highlighted the role of Pakistan’s youth in shaping the nation’s future and reclaiming its historical legacy.
The event concluded with Ambassador Tirmizi distributing certificates to the participating artists, recognizing their contributions to art and culture.
A special cake-cutting ceremony was also held to commemorate Pakistan Day, adding a festive touch to the occasion.
