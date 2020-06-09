Bahrain activist Nabeel Rajab freed after jail over tweet

Prominent Bahraini rights activist Nabeel Rajab was freed from jail Tuesday after being sentenced to five years imprisonment for tweeting criticism of the military campaign in Yemen, his lawyer said

Manama, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :Prominent Bahraini rights activist Nabeel Rajab was freed from jail Tuesday after being sentenced to five years imprisonment for tweeting criticism of the military campaign in Yemen, his lawyer said.

"Nabeel has been released and he is on his way home now," Mohammed Al-Jishi told AFP, adding that the remaining three years of the sentence would be served in an "alternative" or non-custodial setting.