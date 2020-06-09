UrduPoint.com
Bahrain Activist Nabeel Rajab Freed After Jail Over Tweet

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 09:40 PM

Manama, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :Prominent Bahraini rights activist Nabeel Rajab was freed from jail Tuesday after being sentenced to five years imprisonment for tweeting criticism of the military campaign in Yemen, his lawyer said.

"Nabeel has been released and he is on his way home now," Mohammed Al-Jishi told AFP, adding that the remaining three years of the sentence would be served in an "alternative" or non-custodial setting.

