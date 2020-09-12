UrduPoint.com
Bahrain Agrees To Normalize Ties With Israel

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Sat 12th September 2020 | 01:05 PM

Bahrain agrees to normalize ties with Israel

US President Donald J. Trump who brokered peace deal between Israel-UAE has announced this latest developing of Bahrain which has also announced to normalize ties with Israel.

DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 12th, 2020) Following the footstep of United Arab Emirates, Bahrain also struck peace-deal with Israel to normalize ties, the latest reports said on Saturday.

US President Donald J. Trump made this announcement through his Twitter account after his telephonic conversation with Bahrain’s King Hammad bin Isa Al Khalifa and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

President Trump who was nominated for Nobel Peace prize last this week called it “historic breakthrough” to further peace in the middle East.

Bahrain, Israel and the United States all issued a joint statement in which they also called it “historic breakthrough”.

“Opening direct dialogue and ties between these two dynamic societies and advanced economies will continue the positive transformation of the Middle East and increase stability, security, and prosperity in the region,” the United States, Bahrain and Israel said in a joint statement.

Last month, the United Arab Emirates signed a peace-agreement with Israel to normalize ties. The US had brokered the deal between both countries. A signing-ceremony would be held at White House on Sept 15 while Israeli-Prime Minister Benjamin Nethanyahu and Emirati foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan.

According to the joint statement, Bahrain s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani would join that ceremony and sign a "historic Declaration of Peace" with Netanyahu.

Palestinians, however, who were already in tensions for Israel-UAE peace deal are dismay over the new development of Bahrain’s decision of joining Israel.

