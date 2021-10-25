UrduPoint.com

Bahrain Aims To Achieve Carbon Neutrality By 2060 - State Media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2021) Bahrain intends to achieve zero carbon dioxide emissions by 2060, Bahraini state news agency BNA reported on Sunday.

The country's Cabinet announced earlier in the day that Bahrain is committed to achieving carbon neutrality by 2060 to tackle climate change and protect the environment, the BNA said.

The ministers also praised an ambitious green initiative announced on Saturday by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Saudi Arabia has pledged to plant more than 450 million trees and rehabilitate 8 million hectares (19.8 million acres) of degraded lands as part of the government's efforts. The crown prince also unveiled a strategy to contribute to achieving the goals of the Saudi Green Initiative, including reducing carbon emissions by 278 million tonnes annually by 2030.

