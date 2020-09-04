UrduPoint.com
Bahrain Allows Planes From Israel To Cross Its Airspace To Reach UAE - Reports

Fri 04th September 2020

Bahrain has allowed planes, heading from Israel to the United Arab Emirates, to cross its national airspace, Bahraini media reported

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) Bahrain has allowed planes, heading from Israel to the United Arab Emirates, to cross its national airspace, Bahraini media reported.

On Wednesday, a similar move was announced by Saudi Arabia. The announcement was made several days after the first commercial flight from Israel arrived in the UAE via the Saudi airspace.

Bahrain satisfied the UAE request for allowing any flights to cross its national airspace, the Bahrain News Agency reported on late Thursday, citing a source at the Ministry of Transportation and Telecommunications.

Last month, Israel and the United Arab Emirates reached a landmark agreement, brokered by the United States, to normalize ties, which among other things entails Israel freezing its annexation plans in the West Bank. The two countries are planning to sign a variety of agreements for cooperation in investments, tourism, security and other areas in the coming weeks.

Two main Palestinian movements - Fatah and Hamas - have rejected the agreement.

