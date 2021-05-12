Bahrain Approves Emergency Use of Russian Vaccine Sputnik Light - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) The Kingdom of Bahrain has approved the emergency use of the Sputnik Light vaccine, national agency BNA reported.

According to the agency, the decision was made by the kingdom's public health agency based on data on the vaccine and studies that had proven its high effectiveness.

In February, the kingdom registered Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V under a fast-track procedure.