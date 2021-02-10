MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) Bahrain approved Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine for use in the country under the emergency procedure, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said Wednesday.

"The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, Russia's sovereign wealth fund) announces the approval of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus by the National Health Regulatory Authority (NHRA) of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The vaccine was approved under the emergency use authorization procedure without additional clinical trials in the country," the RDIF said in a press release.

Bahrain is the 24th country to have registered Sputnik V.