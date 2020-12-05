Bahrain Becomes 2d Country to Authorize Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine - Health Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2020) Bahrain has approved the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for emergency use, becoming the second country after the United Kingdom to do so, Bahraini state news agency BNA reported on Friday, citing the National Health Regulatory Authority (NHRA).

In mid-November, Pfizer announced that their candidate vaccine concluded phase 3 clinical trials, with a declared efficacy level of 95 percent. On Wednesday, the United Kingdom became the first country to authorize the vaccine for emergency use.

"The approval of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine will add a further important layer to the Kingdom's national Covid-19 response, which has strongly prioritised protecting the health of all citizens and residents during the pandemic," NHRA CEO Mariam Al Jalahma was quoted as saying.

Vaccination will be available to high-risk groups, including seniors and persons with chronic diseases, among others, according to the report.

Pfizer's mRNA-based vaccine comes with a significant logistical disadvantage, as its storage and transportation conditions require as cold of an environment as -70 degrees Celsius (-94 degrees Fahrenheit).

This is the second coronavirus vaccine to get authorization for emergency use in Bahrain. In mid-November, a vaccine by the Chinese National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) got authorized for use on persons coming into close contact with infected individuals.