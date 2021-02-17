UrduPoint.com
Bahrain Begins Administering Sputnik V In Vaccination Campaign ” Health Ministry

Wed 17th February 2021 | 07:50 PM

Bahrain Begins Administering Sputnik V in Vaccination Campaign ” Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2021) Bahrain's medical facilities have started using the Russian Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine to inoculate citizens, the kingdom's health ministry reported on Wednesday.

"Bahrain has started using the Russian-produced Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine in the national vaccination campaign," the health ministry posted on Twitter.

Bahrain authorized the Russian vaccine for emergency use on February 10.

The health ministry noted that due to the increased demand for vaccinations a new procedure had to be implemented.

Now, in order to get the shot, people are asked to sign up through an online application, where they can choose a medical facility and a vaccine producer. Apart from Sputnik V, Bahrain currently uses the Pfizer/BioNTech, Sinopharm, and the Oxford AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines.

The inoculation campaign has been ongoing in Bahrain since December 17. Over 14.7 percent of the kingdom's population (around 250,000 people) have received the first dose of the vaccine so far.

