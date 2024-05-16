Open Menu

Bahrain Calls For Mideast Peace Conference At Gaza-focused Arab League

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 16, 2024 | 07:22 PM

Host Bahrain called for a Middle East peace conference Thursday at the start of an Arab League summit dominated by the Israel-Palestinian group war, which has been raging in the Gaza Strip without a ceasefire in sight

King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa was addressing fellow heads of state and government at the 22-strong grouping in Manama, more than seven months into a conflict that has convulsed the region.

"(We) call for an international conference for peace in the Middle East, in addition to supporting full recognition of the State of Palestine and accepting its membership in the United Nations," said the king.

It is the first time the bloc has come together since an extraordinary summit in Riyadh, capital of neighbouring Saudi Arabia, in November that also involved leaders from the 57-member Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, based in the Saudi city of Jeddah.

- 'Open wound' -

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres described the war in Gaza as "an open wound that threatens to infect the entire region", calling for "the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages.

"

Guterres, who was speaking at the Arab League summit, said "the only permanent way to end the cycle of violence and instability is through a two-state solution".

While in November leaders declined the approval of punitive steps against Israel, that could change this time around as backing builds globally for a two-state solution long advocated by Arab countries, said Kuwaiti analyst Zafer al-Ajmi.

Western public opinion has become "more inclined to support the Palestinians and lift the injustice inflicted on them" since Israel's creation more than 70 years ago, Ajmi said.

Meanwhile, Israel had failed to achieve its war objectives including destroying Palestinian group and was now mired in fighting, he said.

