Bahrain Calls For Taking Measures Against Countries Responsible For Persian Gulf Attacks

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 34 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 12:18 AM

Bahrain Calls for Taking Measures Against Countries Responsible for Persian Gulf Attacks

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2019) Bahraini Foreign Minister Shaikh Khalid bin Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Khalifa called on Monday on the international community to take measures against the countries and terrorist groups that stand behind the recent attacks in the Persian Gulf.

"We should all take a collective position to condemn these actions and take steps to protect our nations from countries, non-state parties and terrorist groups that carry out such attacks and seek to undermine the stability of our world," the minister said at the session of a working group on ensuring navigation security in the Persian Gulf, as quoted by the Bahraini Foreign Ministry's Twitter page.

Over the past several months, the Persian Gulf has become a hotbed of tensions, chiefly concentrated around the standoff between Iran and the United States.

A number of attacks on oil tankers in the area have escalated the situation even further, with the US having put the blame on Iran.

Washington subsequently called upon other countries to join a coalition that would ensure safe maritime passage through the strategic pathways of the Gulf by means of aerial surveillance and actual patrol ships. While several countries such as Bahrain, Australia, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom supported the US initiative, others insisted that they were capable of protecting their ships without help of a coalition of third countries.

