Bahrain Calls on International Community to Ensure Persian Gulf Security -Foreign Ministry

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2020) Bahrain calls on the international community to take measures aimed at ensuring security in the Persian Gulf region after the killing of Qasem Soleimani, the commander of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' elite Quds Force, by the US strikes in Baghdad, the national Foreign Ministry said.

In the earlier hours of Friday, Soleimani was killed by a US drone attack near the Baghdad International Airport. US President Donald Trump said Washington took preemptive action against Soleimani to "stop a war." An adviser to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, however, said the United States crossed a "red line" with the attack and Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei warned that a "harsh retaliation is waiting" for the United States.

"The Kingdom [of Bahrain] also stresses the importance of immediate action to be taken by the international community, affirming the need to take all necessary measures to ensure security and stability in the region because of its vital and strategic importance for the whole world," the ministry said in a statement on late Friday.

According to the statement, Bahrain is closely following the developments in Iraq after the death of Soleimani.

Bahrain has repeatedly accused Iran of meddling in its internal affairs and supporting terrorism. Manama cut off the diplomatic relations with Tehran four years ago.