Bahrain Closes Kindergartens, Schools For 2 Weeks Amid Coronavirus Outbreak - Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 12:30 AM

Bahrain Closes Kindergartens, Schools for 2 Weeks Amid Coronavirus Outbreak - Ministry

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2020) The Bahraini authorities on Tuesday ordered that all private and public schools, as well as nurseries and kindergartens, be closed for the next two weeks amid the rapid spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) across the small island state, the Bahraini education Ministry said.

According to the Bahrain news Agency, citing the authorities, all schools will be closed beginning on Wednesday as preventive measures to keep students safe.

The first case in Bahrain was announced on Monday. As of Tuesday, the number of infected stands at 23, many of which were Bahraini and Saudi citizens who traveled from Iran.

To date, the COVID-19 outbreak has already infected over 80,000 people worldwide, with a death toll of more than 2,700. Recovery rates are on the rise, however, with over 27,000 patients having been discharged from hospitals around the globe.

