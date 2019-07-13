Bahrain strongly condemns Iran's alleged interference with the passage of a UK vessel in the Strait of Hormuz, Bahrain's Foreign Ministry said on Friday noting that this incident reflects Iran's attempts to undermine maritime security in the region

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) Bahrain strongly condemns Iran's alleged interference with the passage of a UK vessel in the Strait of Hormuz, Bahrain's Foreign Ministry said on Friday noting that this incident reflects Iran's attempts to undermine maritime security in the region.

The CNN broadcaster reported this week that the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) attempted to seize a UK tanker near the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday. The UK government advised its commercial ships to stay on high alert when in the region. Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif firmly refuted the reports, noting that such claims were aimed at escalating tensions. The IRGC has also stated that its ships had no encounters with foreign vessels at the time of the alleged incident.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain strongly condemns the Iranian vessels interception of British commercial oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz in a hostile act, reflecting Iran's determination to undermine peace and security and endanger maritime navigation," the statement said.

The Foreign Ministry expressed solidarity with London and urged Tehran "to halt its hostile acts that undermine security in the Gulf region."

The latest incident in the Strait of Hormuz came a week after Gibraltar had detained an Iranian oil tanker over allegedly carrying crude to Syria. Tehran denied the allegations and criticized the United Kingdom over seizing the Iranian ship.

The situation in the region initially deteriorated in May after four oil tankers were targeted by a sabotage attack off the United Arab Emirates' coast, and the United States immediately pinned the blame on Iran.

The very next month, two more oil tankers were hit by explosions in the Strait of Hormuz, which connects the Gulf of Oman with the Persian Gulf. Washington once again accused Tehran of staging the attack.