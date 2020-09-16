Bahrain Delegation Arrives at White House Ahead of Signing of Peace Deal With Israel

The Bahrain delegation arrived at the White House on Tuesday morning ahead of the signing ceremony for the peace agreement the country concluded with Israel

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) The Bahrain delegation arrived at the White House on Tuesday morning ahead of the signing ceremony for the peace agreement the country concluded with Israel.

The delegation is led by Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al-Zayani.

The delegations from Israel and the United Arab Emirates are scheduled to arrive at the White House later this morning.

US President Donald Trump will hold a working lunch with all three delegations after the signing ceremony.