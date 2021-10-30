UrduPoint.com

Bahrain Demands Lebanese Ambassador To Leave Country Within 48 Hours - Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 24 seconds ago Sat 30th October 2021 | 02:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2021) Bahrain demands Lebanese ambassador to leave country within 48 hours, decision does not apply to Lebanese living in country, Bahraini Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announces that it has asked the Ambassador of the Lebanese Republic to the Kingdom of Bahrain to leave the Kingdom within the next 48 hours, against the background of a series of unacceptable and offensive statements issued by Lebanese officials in recent times.

The Ministry clarified that this decision does not affect the Lebanese residents in the Kingdom," the statement says.

