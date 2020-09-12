UrduPoint.com
Bahrain Dissidents Slam Israel Deal As 'betrayal'

Sat 12th September 2020 | 03:30 PM

Dubai (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) :Bahrainis opposed to their government's agreement to establish diplomatic relations with Israel vented their frustration on social media Saturday, underlining the complexities of the Gulf's rapprochement with the Jewish state.

The hashtags "Bahrainis against normalisation" and "normalisation is betrayal" were trending on Twitter after US President Donald Trump announced the deal late Friday.

More Stories From World

