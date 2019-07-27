Bahrain Executes Three People Convicted on Terrorism, Murder Charges

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2019) Three people convicted in two separate cases, one of terrorism and the other one of murder of an imam, were executed in Bahrain, local media reported on Saturday.

The first case pertained to affiliation with a terrorist organization, murder, and possession of explosives and firearms to be used in terrorist activities, the BNA news agency wrote citing Bahraini Attorney General Ahmad Hammadi.

According to the report, a terrorist group that plotted attacks in Bahrain recruited 40 people internally and 12 people from abroad, namely from Iran, Iraq and Germany.

As for the second case, the convict was a muezzin who was accused of murdering the imam of his mosque, the report added.

Earlier in the day, UN Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial or arbitrary executions Agnes Callamard urged the Bahraini authorities to halt the execution, claiming that two men, Ali Mohamed Hakeem Arab and Ahmed Isa Ahmed Isa Malali, were convicted in an unfair trial and confessed crime under tortures.