Bahrain Expresses Support For US Strikes On Iraqi Shia Militia Targets In Iraq, Syria

Mon 30th December 2019 | 01:49 PM

Bahrain expressed its support for the recent US airstrikes in Iraq and Syria against the Iraqi Kata'ib Hezbollah militia, the kingdom's foreign ministry said in a statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2019) Bahrain expressed its support for the recent US airstrikes in Iraq and Syria against the Iraqi Kata'ib Hezbollah militia, the kingdom's foreign ministry said in a statement.

On Sunday, the US Department of Defense said that it had conducted "precision defensive strikes" against five Kata'ib Hezbollah facilities in response to the group's recent attack on a US base near the northern Iraqi city of Kirkuk that left one US soldier killed and four others injured. The death toll from the US strikes has risen to 25, while 51 have been reported injured, according to the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces.

"The Kingdom of Bahrain expresses support for the strikes conducted by the United States of America, targeting Kata'ib Hizbollah (KH) facilities in the Republic of Iraq and the Syrian Arab Republic, as a response to KH repeated terrorist attacks," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that Bahrain welcomed the US' strategic role in the fight against terrorism in the middle East in order to preserve regional and international security.

Kata'ib Hezbollah, not to be confused with Lebanon's Hezbollah group, is an Iraqi Shia Islamist group primarily financed by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. The US government designates them as terrorists.

