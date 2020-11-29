Bahrain F1 Grand Prix Resumes After Car Accident

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2020) The Formula One Grand Prix race in Bahrain has resumed after a short break over an accident involving Romain Grosjean, driver of the French Haas team, earlier on Sunday.

"We're racing again!" F1 wrote on Twitter.

During the opening lap, Grosjean's car crashed head-on into the barriers and caught fire after the collision with another car. The driver suffered minor injuries and was transported to a hospital as a precaution measure and for further medical evaluation.