Bahrain F1 Grand Prix To Be Held Behind Closed Doors Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 08th March 2020 | 02:00 PM

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2020) Bahrain announced on Sunday that the Formula One Championship race Grand Prix will be closed to spectators.

"In consultation with our international partners and the Kingdom's national health Taskforce, Bahrain has made the decision to hold this year's Bahrain Grand Prix as a participants-only event.

As an F1 host nation, balancing the welfare of supporters and race goers is a tremendous responsibility," Bahrain International Circuit wrote on Facebook.

The Grand Prix race is scheduled for March 22.

Among the Arab countries, Bahrain has been hit hardest by the virus. Earlier in the day, the Bahraini Health Ministry said that the number of people infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the island nation has risen to 77.

