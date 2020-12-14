The Kingdom of Bahrain and the Republic of Haiti have opened their consulates general in the cities of Laayoune and Dakhla, respectively, located in Western Sahara, in light of Washington's recognition of Morocco's sovereignty over the disputed region, the MAP news agency reported on Monday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) The Kingdom of Bahrain and the Republic of Haiti have opened their consulates general in the cities of Laayoune and Dakhla, respectively, located in Western Sahara, in light of Washington's recognition of Morocco's sovereignty over the disputed region, the MAP news agency reported on Monday.

Haiti became the first non-Arab and non-African country to open a consulate in the Moroccan Sahara. During the inauguration ceremony of the Haiti consulate, Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita said that Dakhla was becoming a diplomatic center linking northern and southern Africa, adding that one or two consulates of other countries are set to open in Dakhla within a week.

Haiti's consulate became the 8th diplomatic representation inaugurated in Dakhla in less than a year, while that of Bahrain was the 10th diplomatic mission in Laayoune in one year, the news agency added.

Last week, US President Donald Trump announced that he had brokered a peace deal between Israel and Morocco and granted the latter the recognition of its sovereignty over the Western Sahara, which is contested by the Polisario Front, the movement that established the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic in the disputed region.