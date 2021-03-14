(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2021) Bahrain is interested in the production of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V in the kingdom, the country's ambassador to Moscow, Ahmed Abdulrahman Al Saati, told Sputnik on Sunday.

"Bahrain is extremely interested in cooperation with Russia on the production of vaccines. There is an agreement in principle and proposals from Bahrain to the Russian Direct Investment Fund. We want to create a small laboratory for the production of vaccines, and not only against the coronavirus. We will start with the Sputnik V vaccine, it will become the basis, and eventually, we will start producing vaccines against influenza and other infectious diseases," the ambassador said.

The diplomat noted that the Persian Gulf region was in constant need of vaccines and was open for trade and tourism. The ambassador added that he would contact Russian laboratories and authorities to address the issue.

Even though Bahrain has the funding and desire to set up a laboratory for vaccine manufacturing, it needs "Russian science and experience in this field," the diplomat added.

The opening of the laboratory may pave the way to new forms of bilateral cooperation, including joint medical centers and hospitals in Bahrain, which could become "the center of Russian pharmaceuticals in the region," Al Saati said.