Bahrain King Holds Security Talks with Kushner, Hook - Mnuchin

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa al-Khalifa met with senior US officials in Manama for security talks on issues of mutual concern, the Treasury Department said said in a statement after the meeting on Tuesday.

"Secretary Mnuchin and the King also reaffirmed the importance of the ongoing partnership between the United States, Bahrain, and other allies on the Terrorist Financing Targeting Center (TFTC), and discussed other ongoing security issues of mutual concern," the statement said.

The state-run Bahrain News Agency said White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner, Presidential Middle East Special Envoy Jason Greenblatt and US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook also took part in the meeting, which was held on the sidelines of a peace workshop in Manama.

The report said Kushner and the US delegates gave King Hamad a letter from President Donald Trump hailing the partnership between the two countries. Bahrain, a staunch US ally in the Persian Gulf, is home to the US Navy's Fifth Fleet.

Greenblatt in a Twitter post called the meeting with the king "wonderful" and thanked Bahrain for hosting the two-day international workshop where senior US officials are unveiling part of the Trump administration's plan to resolve the Palestinian conflict.

The so-called Peace and Prosperity workshop is seeking some $50 billion from international donors to finance investment projects in the West Bank and Gaza, as well as Jordan, Egypt and Lebanon.

Palestinians are boycotting the workshop, with Palestine's President Mahmoud Abbas calling the US proposal the "prosperity instead of peace" plan.

Kushner opened the event with a speech saying, "economic growth and prosperity for the Palestinian people are not possible without an enduring and fair political solution to the conflict."

The international workshop comes at a time of spiraling tensions between the United States and Iran, and White House National Security Adviser John Bolton earlier on Tuesday reportedly warned the Islamic Republic against any attempt to disrupt the gathering. �