Bahrain launches fast sea-to-air logistics hub

MANAMA, Sept. 30 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) --:Bahrain on Thursday launched a fast sea-to-air logistic hub, which has a two-hour turnaround time for all containers, the kingdom's transportation ministry said.

The "Bahrain Global Sea-Air Hub" can move goods at twice the speed and only 40 percent of the cost, comparing to the regular routes, the ministry said.

The launch of the hub makes better use of Bahrain's strategic position midway between Europe and Asia as well as its proximity to regional markets.