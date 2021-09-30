UrduPoint.com

Bahrain Launches Fast Sea-to-air Logistics Hub

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 04:24 PM

Bahrain on Thursday launched a fast sea-to-air logistic hub, which has a two-hour turnaround time for all containers, the kingdom's transportation ministry said

The "Bahrain Global Sea-Air Hub" can move goods at twice the speed and only 40 percent of the cost, comparing to the regular routes, the ministry said.

The launch of the hub makes better use of Bahrain's strategic position midway between Europe and Asia as well as its proximity to regional markets.

